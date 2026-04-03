Trump's Secret Plan: Ground Assault to Seize Iran's Uranium

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- President Donald Trump ordered the Pentagon to prepare plans for seizing Iran’s 60%-enriched uranium stockpile.
- Proposed mission involves deploying troops into Iran to capture and extract roughly 1,000 pounds uranium.
- Operation would require securing tunnels at the Isfahan Nuclear Facility and constructing runway for airlift.
- Military experts warn mission carries extreme risks, including Iranian resistance, uncertain uranium location, and complex logistics.
- Plan reflects escalating tensions with Iran as U.S. weighs military action against nuclear program.
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