BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Farmer's Response to Climate Change Exploring the Benefits of Scottish Highland Cattle
Pigeon River Farm
Pigeon River Farm
52 followers
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
60 views • August 05, 2023

In tonight's episode, we dive into the fascinating world of Scottish Highland cattle and their role in the ongoing debate on climate change and farming. As a farmer and grazer, I share my thoughts and observations on the effects of livestock on the environment, focusing on the unique attributes of the Scottish Highland breed. We explore the strong evidence that grazing cattle can reduce, if not eliminate, the effects of methane on the environment, thanks to proper pasture methods and carbon sequestering. The Scottish Highland breed, an original heritage breed dating back to the 6th century, offers unique benefits, including the ability to eat more roughage, low impact on the soil, no need for sheltering, and overall robust health. The episode also delves into the challenges faced by farmers today, including the negative perceptions of farming's impact on the environment and potential restrictions on grazing on federal land. We emphasize the importance of supporting farmers who are doing farming right and the positive impact of cattle grazing when done correctly. Join us as we explore the intriguing relationship between Scottish Highland cattle, farming practices, and the environment. These are the thoughts of a farmer, grounded in research, observation, and common sense. Your support for responsible farming is vital, and we appreciate your time in joining us for this enlightening discussion. Don't forget to like, share, and subscribe for more insights from Pigeon River Farm. Have a most wonderful evening!

Keywords
sustainable farmingscottish highland cattlegrazing methodsclimate change and livestock
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Refresh Your Routine with Health Ranger Store&#8217;s Black Friday Sale Part 3

Refresh Your Routine with Health Ranger Store’s Black Friday Sale Part 3

HRS Editors
America&#8217;s Infrastructure Is Collapsing: Here&#8217;s Why We Must Prepare Now

America’s Infrastructure Is Collapsing: Here’s Why We Must Prepare Now

Mike Adams
&#8220;The Health Ranger&#8217;s Guide to Surviving Global War, Famine, Plandemics and Grid-Down Scenarios&#8221; on BrightU: Are you ready for the unexpected?

“The Health Ranger’s Guide to Surviving Global War, Famine, Plandemics and Grid-Down Scenarios” on BrightU: Are you ready for the unexpected?

Belle Carter
Uncertainty doesn&#8217;t take a holiday: Get prepared with Health Ranger Store&#8217;s Black Friday Part 1 deals

Uncertainty doesn’t take a holiday: Get prepared with Health Ranger Store’s Black Friday Part 1 deals

HRS Editors
Smart families are planning ahead: Health Ranger Store&#8217;s Black Friday Sale Part 1 starts now

Smart families are planning ahead: Health Ranger Store’s Black Friday Sale Part 1 starts now

HRS Editors
Best Nuts for Survival: Report Cites Lightweight Storage, Nutrition Data

Best Nuts for Survival: Report Cites Lightweight Storage, Nutrition Data

Coco Somers
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy