Whoopi Goldberg: “You Know You Can Get Boosted Within An Inch Of Your Life And Then The Next Thing You Know, You’ve Got COVID Again! But I Don’t Have It Now And That’s Why I’m At The Table [Coughs Into Her Elbow].”
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.