CTP (20260213 S3EFebSpecial5) Bob Moog University Games Am I The Ass Game BTS/SP Video

CTP (S3EFebSpecial5) Valentine’s Week With Game Legend Bob Moog

Valentine's Week 2026 episode # 3

Exploring more of the fascinating intersection of Activism, Community Engagement, Faith / Religion, Human Nature, Politics, Social Issues, and beyond

We sit down with Bob Moog of University Games to explore how party games spark honest talk about love, trust, and manners. From “Am I The Ass?” to Smart Ass and Judge Your Friends, we show how survey-driven dilemmas turn friction into fun while keeping faith and humor intact.

• why “am I the ass” turns online dilemmas into table talk

• how survey-based answers shift by region and values

• why couples should play on Valentine’s with pizza

• sample scenarios on trust, spying, and first-date bills

• Smart Ass design: easy clues, fast answers, universal topics

• Judge Your Friends: gavel drama and truth-telling

• analog play vs screen time and lost conversation

• where to buy the games and ship in time

