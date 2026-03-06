© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"There should be lots of Mohammed's in Britain, in Sweden, in France!" — Ben Gvir (Israel's Minister of National Security)
Never forget that Israel is happy to send your armies to war and push refugees into your countries.
Adding from this morning:
Israeli Army Radio: The son of Finance Minister Smotrich and other soldiers were injured during a military operation on the border with Lebanon.
Israeli media: Eight wounded among the Israeli army at the border with Lebanon: Three in serious condition and five in moderate condition.