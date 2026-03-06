"There should be lots of Mohammed's in Britain, in Sweden, in France!" — Ben Gvir (Israel's Minister of National Security)

Never forget that Israel is happy to send your armies to war and push refugees into your countries.

Adding from this morning:

Israeli Army Radio: The son of Finance Minister Smotrich and other soldiers were injured during a military operation on the border with Lebanon.

Israeli media: Eight wounded among the Israeli army at the border with Lebanon: Three in serious condition and five in moderate condition.