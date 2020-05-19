Esoteric Agenda 2 - Corona - 5G - AI - Future- Art - 2020 - Full Movie ( part1) Banned from Youtube

Banned from YoutubeIt focuses on what human's consider health, freedom, control, power, reality and purpose. It is done in the hopes to deliver an evolved message to humankind about what this current Coronavirus Pandemic truly is at the depths of consciousness.A very good and deep reflexion on AI and 5G as well"I raced to put this art piece together to meet you during quarantine. It's not meant to make you think what I think or believe what I believe. It's meant to inspire more critical thought and open a few hearts and minds to the solutions that are already present. With love and respect, I simply speak in the way I would address any authority attempting to impose more will. With firm love and Kapu Aloha, a sovereign being fears no recourse for speaking from the heart.'' Quote by Ben StewartBen is the creator of Esoteric Agenda, Kymatica, Ungrip and the new video series Waking Infinity (available on Gaiam TV)www.benjosephstewart.comIG: @BenStewartDahli