BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Esoteric Agenda 2 - Corona - 5G - AI - Future- Art - 2020 - Full Movie ( part1) Banned from Youtube
true
true
8 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
80 views • May 19, 2020
Banned from Youtube

It focuses on what human's consider health, freedom, control, power, reality and purpose. It is done in the hopes to deliver an evolved message to humankind about what this current Coronavirus Pandemic truly is at the depths of consciousness.

A very good and deep reflexion on AI and 5G as well

"I raced to put this art piece together to meet you during quarantine. It's not meant to make you think what I think or believe what I believe. It's meant to inspire more critical thought and open a few hearts and minds to the solutions that are already present. With love and respect, I simply speak in the way I would address any authority attempting to impose more will. With firm love and Kapu Aloha, a sovereign being fears no recourse for speaking from the heart.'' Quote by Ben Stewart

Ben is the creator of Esoteric Agenda, Kymatica, Ungrip and the new video series Waking Infinity (available on Gaiam TV)

https://www.youtube.com/user/ByChanceOrFate/featured
www.benjosephstewart.com
IG: @BenStewartDahli
Keywords
lovevaccine5gaifutureperspectivecorona
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Sleep Patterns Tied to Brain Aging, Dementia Risk in Large Meta-Analysis

Sleep Patterns Tied to Brain Aging, Dementia Risk in Large Meta-Analysis

Morgan S. Verity
Alzheimer&#8217;s early warning: Navigation errors may precede memory loss, studies show

Alzheimer’s early warning: Navigation errors may precede memory loss, studies show

Willow Tohi
Review Finds Drinking During Exercise May Not Improve Endurance And Performance

Review Finds Drinking During Exercise May Not Improve Endurance And Performance

Coco Somers
Online Report Lists Eight Foods That May Ease Eczema and Seven Common Triggers to Avoid

Online Report Lists Eight Foods That May Ease Eczema and Seven Common Triggers to Avoid

Coco Somers
Review Finds Glyphosate Exposure Alters Gut Microbiome in Mammals

Review Finds Glyphosate Exposure Alters Gut Microbiome in Mammals

Coco Somers
Study: Ultra-processed Meal Triggers Larger Insulin Response Than Matched Less-Processed Meal

Study: Ultra-processed Meal Triggers Larger Insulin Response Than Matched Less-Processed Meal

Coco Somers
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy