Can CPP Fix Its Ailing Property Market?

https://gnews.org/articles/483748
Summary：10/19/2022 Managing Director of Orient Capital Research Andrew Collier says China's struggling real estate crisis can’t be fixed even with heavy government involvement. CCP doesn't care so much about the collapse of the property market, it’s mainly concerned about the giant protests erupting across China and the stability of the party being questioned.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.