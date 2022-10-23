Can CPP Fix Its Ailing Property Market?

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https://gnews.org/articles/483748
Summary：10/19/2022 Managing Director of Orient Capital Research Andrew Collier says China's struggling real estate crisis can’t be fixed even with heavy government involvement. CCP doesn't care so much about the collapse of the property market, it’s mainly concerned about the giant protests erupting across China and the stability of the party being questioned.