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Dr. Group's Water Fast | Day 6 - Acupuncture and Water Fasting
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38 views • July 12, 2020
Join Dr. Group in his extended water fasting series where he shares his daily experiences, research, and tips for fasting safely and effectively.
Check back each day for new videos and join the fasting conversation!
For more information on fasting, email [email protected].
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Day 6 - Fasting and The Healing Crisis
In Day 6 of his water fasting series, Dr. Group reflects on his personal healing crisis experiences since beginning his extended water fast. With a bubbling sensation in his sinuses, he explores the possibilities of sinus compaction as a result of toxins in the air. To help ease the discomfort of his healing crisis, Dr. Group discusses remedies with his acupuncturist and talks about the benefits of sauna, massage, and chiropractics while fasting.
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Dr. Edward Group III, DC, NP, DACBN, DCBCN, DABFM is the founder and CEO of Global Healing Center. He assumes a hands-on approach to producing new and advanced life changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle. It's our mission to bring back good health, positive thinking, happiness, and love.
Read More About Dr. Group:
https://www.globalhealingcenter.com/a...
Follow Dr. Group on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/DrEdwardGroup/
Follow Global Healing Center on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/GlobalHealin...
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Help us Make America Healthy and FREE Again: https://medicalfreedompac.com/
Check back each day for new videos and join the fasting conversation!
For more information on fasting, email [email protected].
------
Day 6 - Fasting and The Healing Crisis
In Day 6 of his water fasting series, Dr. Group reflects on his personal healing crisis experiences since beginning his extended water fast. With a bubbling sensation in his sinuses, he explores the possibilities of sinus compaction as a result of toxins in the air. To help ease the discomfort of his healing crisis, Dr. Group discusses remedies with his acupuncturist and talks about the benefits of sauna, massage, and chiropractics while fasting.
------
Dr. Edward Group III, DC, NP, DACBN, DCBCN, DABFM is the founder and CEO of Global Healing Center. He assumes a hands-on approach to producing new and advanced life changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle. It's our mission to bring back good health, positive thinking, happiness, and love.
Read More About Dr. Group:
https://www.globalhealingcenter.com/a...
Follow Dr. Group on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/DrEdwardGroup/
Follow Global Healing Center on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/GlobalHealin...
____________
-
Help us Make America Healthy and FREE Again: https://medicalfreedompac.com/
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