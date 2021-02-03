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Κωνσταντίνος Βαθιώτης - Πανδημία- πρόληψη- ἐμβόλια- μέτρα ἐγκλεισμοῦ 17/01/2021 _ ΒΟΜΒΑ ΜΕΓΑΤΟΝΩΝ. 💥 Ο Καθηγητής Κωνσταντίνος Βαθιώτης, υπέβαλε την παραίτησή του… (δείτε το άρθρο στην περιγραφή)
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315 views • February 03, 2021
Ο αναπλήρωτής καθηγητής Ποινικού Δικαίου της Νομικής Σχολής του Δημοκριτείου Πανεπιστημίου Θράκης, ομιλεί σχετικά με τα όσα ζούμε και τους πιθανούς τρόπους αντιμετώπισης της όλης κατάστασης.
ΒΟΜΒΑ ΜΕΓΑΤΟΝΩΝ. Ο Καθηγητής Κωνσταντίνος Βαθιώτης, υπέβαλε την παραίτησή του… “Αρνούμαι να αυτοεξευτελίζομαι.!”
http://nikosxeiladakis.gr/%ce%b1%cf%81%ce%bd%ce%bf%cf%8d%ce%bc%ce%b1%ce%b9-%ce%bd%ce%b1-%ce%b1%cf%85%cf%84%ce%bf%ce%b5%ce%be%ce%b5%cf%85%cf%84%ce%b5%ce%bb%ce%af%ce%b6%ce%bf%ce%bc%ce%b1%ce%b9-%ce%b2%ce%bf/
ΒΟΜΒΑ ΜΕΓΑΤΟΝΩΝ. Ο Καθηγητής Κωνσταντίνος Βαθιώτης, υπέβαλε την παραίτησή του… “Αρνούμαι να αυτοεξευτελίζομαι.!”
http://nikosxeiladakis.gr/%ce%b1%cf%81%ce%bd%ce%bf%cf%8d%ce%bc%ce%b1%ce%b9-%ce%bd%ce%b1-%ce%b1%cf%85%cf%84%ce%bf%ce%b5%ce%be%ce%b5%cf%85%cf%84%ce%b5%ce%bb%ce%af%ce%b6%ce%bf%ce%bc%ce%b1%ce%b9-%ce%b2%ce%bf/
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