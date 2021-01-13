Zero Degrees and RDB with Weaver V3

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https://youtu.be/4MmgxjgCV6Y
Zero-BSZ vs 100 Yard spreadsheet
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1seoveS-FTmbO-kDehi_LR_2aPPO4tpXcfxmS0D_95wg/edit?usp=sharing
Aiming Points Duplex vs BDC
https://docs.google.com/presentation/d/1p8sYV1ZUI1QHJejxEnWpH_-fOjpVaVRvGkL-4Rj7SS8/edit?usp=sharing
Project Appleseed
http://www.appleseedinfo.org
Weaver V3
https://www.midwayusa.com/product/1009768280/
RDB Zero - Pencil Barrel vs Medium Barrel. With and Without Flash Hider by Bullet Weight
https://youtu.be/Z-ELLANeqGo
Chapters
0:00 Weaver V3
0:36 Mounting
2:44 Turkey Neck
4:11 25 Yard Zero
4:34 BSZ vs 100 Yard
8:05 Aiming Points
11:38 Project Appleseed
12:19 Good Enough
13:21 First Shots
13:53 First Group
14:28 Adjustments
16:12 Second Shots
16:27 Second Group
17:48 ReAdjustment
18:40 Third Shots
19:19 Third Group
19:56 Switch to 55gr
20:17 Firing 55gr
21:09 55gr Group
22:33 AQT Offhand
23:29 Offhand Score
24:28 AQT Sitting
26:22 Sitting Score
27:05 AQT Rapid Prone
28:11 Rapid Prone Score
28:54 AQT Slow Prone
30:30 Slow Prone Score
31:38 AQT Final Score
33:31 Bonus IMC