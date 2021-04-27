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A Little Neighborly Advice For Troublesome Times
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60 views • April 27, 2021
The 24th & 25th Parables of Jesus teach believers how to handle the two most common kinds of pressure - that of our neighbors as well as our own! Of course, both stories really illustrate the way to keep God in our mix no matter what happens. Immerse yourself in Jesus' Words with us ... while you still can!
- Scriptures: Luke 10 & 11
- Links: The Crypto-Christian wikipedia link: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Crypto-Christianity
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Rocky Veach's “OnCall” program is an online, alternative church experience that focuses on helping believers actually “be the Church”. Learn more at https://rockyveach.org/oncall-alternative-church/
Find us on these channels:
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/OnCall
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/OnCallAltChurch
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJ8pciCNEciG00tT37lsdfg
Telegram - https://t.me/oncallchurch
- Scriptures: Luke 10 & 11
- Links: The Crypto-Christian wikipedia link: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Crypto-Christianity
--------------------------------------------------
Rocky Veach's “OnCall” program is an online, alternative church experience that focuses on helping believers actually “be the Church”. Learn more at https://rockyveach.org/oncall-alternative-church/
Find us on these channels:
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/OnCall
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/OnCallAltChurch
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJ8pciCNEciG00tT37lsdfg
Telegram - https://t.me/oncallchurch
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