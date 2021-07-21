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The sheer absurdity of the so-called vaccines
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90 views • July 21, 2021
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Anyone who extends his or her arm to get injected cannot be a rational being, unless they are suicidal, I wouldn't accept a vaccine even if it had 30 years of safety record, I don't need a vaccine, nobody needs this shit. No disease can be prevented by vaccines, vaccines is (are) the disease(s)
Anyone who extends his or her arm to get injected cannot be a rational being, unless they are suicidal, I wouldn't accept a vaccine even if it had 30 years of safety record, I don't need a vaccine, nobody needs this shit. No disease can be prevented by vaccines, vaccines is (are) the disease(s)
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