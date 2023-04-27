I did a To Do List for a week - or two or maybe three | but progress was made | reorganized my space

Hello beloved mountain climber... Just kidding! I am showing how I work with my To-Do Lists #todolist and what I do if I don't get everything done. Those lists usually come with a lot of #motivation as I have #visualization of all my needed tasks. Recording this motivated me to start my very own tsunami in my crafts room and office (croffice)
originally published on 2023/02/17
