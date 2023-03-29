How our ‘SICK SOCIETY’ is causing tragedies like Nashville

Glenn Beck





March 28, 2023





Mental illness is real. Sometimes people are chemically predisposed to it, Glenn says. But sometimes, it’s our ‘freaking sick society’ that pushes others to the brink of destruction. In the Nashville tragedy at The Covenant School, Glenn says, it doesn’t matter what the killer’s pronouns or gender were. Because at the end of the day, he says, it takes somebody with severe mental illness to do what she did. And THAT’S the crux of America’s biggest issue today. So, where do we go from here? In this clip, Glenn explains how speaking out and telling the TRUTH is one of the best things any individual — and our society — can do moving forward…





► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...





Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D9N3r6xqjnw



