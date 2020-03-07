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Scientists Wake Up Ancient Viruses Unknown To Medicine
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32 views • March 07, 2020
Scientists uncover ancient prehistoric viruses hidden for centuries inside Tibetan glaciers that could be potentially life threatening for all humanity. These viruses laid dormant inside the ice but scientists were able to wake them up and they are unlike any virus humanity has ever seen.
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