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Former Black Lives Matter Ferguson Organizer, Chaziel Sunz Exposes Democrats, Antifa, BLM & More
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46 views • June 02, 2020
In 2017, Chaziel Sunz shined the light on who pays for Antifa, Black Lives Matter, what the plan is of the Democratic Party using the groups. This information pertains today, as we see social unrest in our streets, much caused by outside groups and Antifa that have infiltrated peaceful protests for George Floyd's death.
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