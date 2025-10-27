😟 Prices soar, Empty shelves 🛒

Punchy drums and driving bass propel the track, layered with syncopated electronic textures and gritty processing, swapping lines with percussive synths, Dynamics shift in breakdowns with filtered beats and build to high-energy drops



(Verse 1) Empty shelves where choices used to gleam, Now just the echoes of a forgotten dream. The grocery bill, a shocking, stark display, Another dollar vanished yesterday. Inflation bites, a hungry, gnawing beast, Leaving our wallets feeling quite deceased. (Chorus) Prices soar, like eagles taking flight, Leaving our budgets lost in endless night. The future uncertain, a hazy, clouded view, And every single day, it feels brand new. This tightening grip, we feel it more and more, Knocking hard upon our weary door. (Verse 2) The gas pump spins, a dizzying, quick climb, Eroding savings, stealing precious time. A simple commute, a journey down the street, Now costs a fortune, oh the bitter defeat. Inflation bites, with teeth so sharp and keen, A silent robber, rarely ever seen. (Chorus) Prices soar, like eagles taking flight, Leaving our budgets lost in endless night. The future uncertain, a hazy, clouded view, And every single day, it feels brand new. This tightening grip, we feel it more and more, Knocking hard upon our weary door. (Bridge) We work so hard, we strive with all our might, But every raise feels swallowed by the light Of rising costs, a never-ending chase, Trying to keep up with this relentless pace. (Chorus) Prices soar, like eagles taking flight, Leaving our budgets lost in endless night. The future uncertain, a hazy, clouded view, And every single day, it feels brand new. This tightening grip, we feel it more and more, Knocking hard upon our weary door. (Outro) Inflation bites, the pressure starts to mount, Hoping for a change, a different account. The future uncertain, we hold our breath and pray, For brighter mornings to light up the way. More and more, we feel it to the core.