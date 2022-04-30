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Episode 119 – Lisa Johnston Interviews Jamie Mcintyre - Part 2
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1 view • April 30, 2022
Lisa Johnston Interviews Jamie Mcintyre “Who Puts Up $1 Million That More People Will Die of Covid Vaccines Then the Spanish Flu”, Anzacs Would Want Those Who Woke Up to Attend Anzac Day Celebrations to Actually “Wake Up“ and See What’s Happening to Our Country and Stand Up Against the Enemy, and Jamie Let’s Loose on the Transgender and Pedophilia Issue Being Normalised and Pushed Upon Kids -Part 2
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