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Nephilim Anti-Human Agenda, New World Order, Human Hosts & more w/ Dr. Laura Sanger (2of2)
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60 views • April 17, 2022
Dr. Laura Sanger joins the program to share her extensive research into the Nephilim from the days of Noah through today. She shows how the original documented Nephilim agenda maps to the current New World Order Globalist agenda. We discuss the importance of understanding who our enemy is and how we can defeat them for good. You can see more of her work at https://nolongerenslaved.com/
Dr. Laura Sanger does an exclusive for my members on the specific 18 characteristics to identify a Nephilim Human Host. You can sign up at https://SarahWestall.tv or for Ebener at https://SarahWestall.com
Dr. Laura Sanger does an exclusive for my members on the specific 18 characteristics to identify a Nephilim Human Host. You can sign up at https://SarahWestall.tv or for Ebener at https://SarahWestall.com
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