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1/30/2022 Miles Guo: Politicians all over the world pushing toxic COVID vaccines will not end up well. When politicians in Europe, America, Canada, and Japan have to admit that the COVID vaccine is a disaster, then they will take the initiative to start a war to avoid being held accountable