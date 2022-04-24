EP 2917-8AM DISNEY COVER-UP! CRUISE LINE BROUGHT CHILDREN TO EPSTEIN ISLAND  ​​ 

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In 1935, Walt Disney was summoned to Paris, France to receive a medal for the creation of Mickey Mouse from the League of Nations. During his European tour, Disney dined with the British royal family, had a private audience with the Pope, and had a long interview with Italian dictator, Benito Mussolini. It was during this European trip, that Disney had a lunch with writer and prophet, H.G. Wells (a major inspiration for Disney’s Tomorrowland), who, through his predictions of the future, conditioned the public to prepare for, and accept the stages of the New World Order.
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