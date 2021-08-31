© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Michigan Doctor Slams Workforce Vaccine Mandates
Follow
2
Share
Report
90 views • August 31, 2021
Infowars.com
August 30th 2021, 6:08 pm
Description:
A Michigan doctor gave full-throated support for HB 4471, a bill which would prohibit businesses in the state from requiring vaccinations as a condition of employment.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/powerful-michigan-doctor-slams-workforce-vaccine-mandates/
August 30th 2021, 6:08 pm
Description:
A Michigan doctor gave full-throated support for HB 4471, a bill which would prohibit businesses in the state from requiring vaccinations as a condition of employment.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/powerful-michigan-doctor-slams-workforce-vaccine-mandates/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.