The Sane Asylum #33 - 11 August 2022 - Guest: Robert Phoenix

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Canny Astromythicist Robert Phoenix (www.robertphoenix.com + www.fifteenminutesovflame.com) returns for his monthly discussion with Scorpio and Giuseppe. The gentlemen unpacked the raid on Trump's Florida estate, and the overreach of the vile parasite Moshe Garfunkel aka Merrick Garland. How the Alex Jones show trial factors in as well.