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Dr. Jane EXPOSES TOXIC METALS In The Jab Needles; The Bioweapon Is Deadly In More Ways Than One. The “vaccine” that the government is pushing out is a major hazard and danger to all who are exposed to it. And we are finding out that it’s not just the contents of the vaccine we should be worried about…but the needles they inject people with.