Jordan Peterson - on Stress + Threat of Being Investigated by Woke Canada Psychologist Board

Jordan Peterson discusses with his daughter, Michaela Peterson, on the stresses and threat of being investigated by the Woke Canadian psychologist board, having been accused by people who he hasn't even interacted with, and what is clearly a political hit job.He's being investigated for re-tweeting the leader of the Canadian conservative party, for criticizing Justin Trudeau, and Jacinda Arden amongst numerous other pathological accusations. We must stand strong with Jordan, and counter the evil forces of woke.

#jordanpeterson #woke #canada





MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there.





Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4





send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!





YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom

Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom

http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more