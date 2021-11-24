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The Pandemic of Fear Part 3 – Another Perspective TMP
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22 views • November 24, 2021
This video/Podcast titled “The Pandemic of Fear Part 3 – Another Perspective The Mystic Philosopher” is the third in a series of talks by I The Mystic Philosopher on the subject of Fear.” In the talk I focus on some of the common definitions of Fear and the source of Fear. Please listen and stay tuned for much more of The Mystic’s insights on the thing called Fear to follow.
Keywords
freedomvaccinesfeargovernmentimmunizationpoliticianstyrannyhuman rightscivil rightsgood vs evilcaribbeanjamaicaconstitutional rightselitistglobal pandemicplandemicscamdemicmandatory covid-19 vaccinationvaxxers vs anti-vaxxerscharter of rights and freedomblessings vs curseslife vs deaththe battle for our mindsthe battle for our souls
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