© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
#95-Black Math Genius Causes Controversy in Jefferson County WV Schools
Follow
0
Share
Report
102 views • June 13, 2021
The Jefferson County WV School Board approved a summer program called Black Math Genius. Does this program have elements of Critical Race Theory in It? Richard and guest, parent Chris Keiter discuss this crucial topic.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.