X22 FINANCIAL REPORT - [JB]/[CB] Trapped in Their Agenda Which Allow the People to Break Free

X22 REPORT FINANCIAL NEWS Ep. 2810a - June 27, 2022

[JB]/[CB] Trapped In Their Agenda Which Allow The People To Break Free



The [CB]/[JB] are no longer talking to the American people, their entire plan is in their own echo chamber and they are trapped and cannot get out. The people are moving in a different direction, the people will break free from their enslavement system.

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