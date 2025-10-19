CHINA Doing China Things: New Guinness World Record as 15,947 drones lit up the night sky - clip

🎆CHINA DOING CHINA THINGS

A new Guinness World Record was set as 15,947 drones lit up the night sky over Liuyang city in Hunan province on Friday - controlled by a single computer.

🐻Look at the pretty shiny lights & fireworks display ... And don't worry about potential military applications. They have other toys for that.

Adding, from a silent video that I couldn't upload this time:::

“War Bro” Pete Hegseth has released footage of another boat destroyed by the U.S. military in the Caribbean — what he calls “the Al-Qaeda of the Western Hemisphere.”

Full statement:

On October 17th, at the direction of President Trump, the Department of War conducted a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel affiliated with Ejército de Liberación Nacional (ELN), a Designated Terrorist Organization, that was operating in the USSOUTHCOM area of responsibility.

The vessel was known by our intelligence to be involved in illicit narcotics smuggling, was traveling along a known narco-trafficking route, and was transporting substantial amounts of narcotics. There were three male narco-terrorists aboard the vessel during the strike—which was conducted in international waters. All three terrorists were killed and no U.S. forces were harmed in this strike.

These cartels are the Al Qaeda of the Western Hemisphere, using violence, murder and terrorism to impose their will, threaten our national security and poison our people. The United States military will treat these organizations like the terrorists they are—they will be hunted, and killed, just like Al Qaeda.