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Dr. Stephanie Seneff Shares Deeper Concerns Over Dire Effects of CV-19 Vaccine
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334 views • July 19, 2021
Dr. Stephanie Seneff returns to VCC with updated information and deeper concerns over the CV-19 injection
Contact Dr. Seneff for health protocol suggestions: [email protected]
Video Dr. Seneff refers to with Dr. David E Martin on “The Virus Was Engineered and Patented Decades Ago” https://www.bitchute.com/video/xWNF3dKU0kP5
Join the FIGHT for our FREEDOM. Become a member of Vaccine Choice Canada and stay informed!
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/
"Know the Facts”
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/wp-content/uploads/vcc-concerns-with-covid-19-vaccines-2020.pdf
Support our Legal Defence Fund: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/donate/
You can find our videos on:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vaccinechoicecanada
https://www.bitchute.com/vaccinechoicecanada/
https://rumble.com/c/c-667243
https://www.librti.com/vaccine-choice-canada
Contact Dr. Seneff for health protocol suggestions: [email protected]
Video Dr. Seneff refers to with Dr. David E Martin on “The Virus Was Engineered and Patented Decades Ago” https://www.bitchute.com/video/xWNF3dKU0kP5
Join the FIGHT for our FREEDOM. Become a member of Vaccine Choice Canada and stay informed!
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/
"Know the Facts”
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/wp-content/uploads/vcc-concerns-with-covid-19-vaccines-2020.pdf
Support our Legal Defence Fund: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/donate/
You can find our videos on:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vaccinechoicecanada
https://www.bitchute.com/vaccinechoicecanada/
https://rumble.com/c/c-667243
https://www.librti.com/vaccine-choice-canada
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