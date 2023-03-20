More Lies: Car Safety Standards

I've been fighting for YOUR freedom since Day One! If you can, please contribute to my legal fund so I bring these public serpents to justice!

✅ https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/do...

✅ OR: Send checks, cards letters here:

Peggy Hall 205 Avenida del Mar PO Box 681 San Clemente, CA 92674





✅ GET YOUR HEALTHY AMERICAN T-SHIRTS, HATS, CUPS Save 10% Use code: happy10 https://www.thehealthyamericanstore.org

✅ PRIVATE EXCLUSIVE VIDEO PLATFORM: http://peggyhall.tv



✅ JOIN us each Tuesday here: https://www.youtube.com/@TrueHopeDavid TRUE HOPE TUESDAYS - 6:00 pm Pacific livestreams for spiritual support and encouragement



✅ NEW! Get my written take on breaking news, along with my best strategies, solutions, resources and remedies (delivered with a tiny bit of snark) to fight tyranny at every level. Go here to subscribe for FREE: https://peggyhall.substack.com/





✅ HOW TO WIN IN COURT online course: https://tinyurl.com/3z2yk5f7



✅ SUBSCRIBE to this channel for daily live streams!! https://www.youtube.com/TheHealthyAme... ✅ PERSONAL HELP WITH RELIGIOUS EXEMPTIONS: https://tinyurl.com/jwm4x8ur



✅ PANIC-FREE PREPPING COURSE: https://tinyurl.com/3rfpjysx



✅ FREEDOM LEARNING COURSE: https://tinyurl.com/jw3s52tn

✅ GET YOUR EMERGENCY FOOD SUPPLY: http://preparewithpeggy.com

✅ MIND/BODY MAKEOVER! https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/cl...





✅ CONNECT WITH ME HERE: INSTAGRAM: https://tinyurl.com/mr2f4as6

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/peggy.hall1

TELEGRAM: The Healthy American with Peggy Hall

RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/c-2323622

BITCHUTE: https://tinyurl.com/2p836pja

BRIGHTEON: https://tinyurl.com/3knnv4ht







✅ FREE NEWSLETTER https://tinyurl.com/ya6znumn





✅ QUESTIONS / COLLABS: [email protected]







✅ ABOUT ME -- PEGGY HALL At the helm of Truth & Freedom. Educator, encourager, and activist. BA in Political Science Master's in International Law & Policy Former Director of Teacher Education at UC Irvine 30+ years as an educator and consultant Teaching about your rights and the laws that protect them. www.thehealthyamerican.org





✅ Your financial gift can be sent via SNAIL MAIL: Peggy Hall 205 Avenida del Mar PO Box 681 San Clemente, CA 92674 I LOVE Getting your cards, letters, and goodies, and I often share them on my shows!