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Nephtali1981: Emasculation Of Satanist Will Smith! [03.04.2022]
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124 views • April 07, 2022
Will Smith is FAR from innocent and is a willing culprit. He knows and embraces his idolatry and sins. He needs to REPENT. Remember that Demons and Entities are constantly trying to attack our lives. Be on guard, test all things and remember to FULLY depend on Jesus Christ to overcome these attacks! https://www.tfgministries.com Bro. Tali
15,344 views Apr 3, 2022
Nephtali1981
137K subscribers
https://youtu.be/sW1hyGNchog
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6d8gdVmOgimP9453Ee9miQ
15,344 views Apr 3, 2022
Nephtali1981
137K subscribers
https://youtu.be/sW1hyGNchog
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6d8gdVmOgimP9453Ee9miQ
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