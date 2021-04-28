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De-Occulted Episode #1 Introduction
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15 views • April 28, 2021
This is the Network Premier of De-Occulted. A show that will consist of a series of book reports outlining some of the most important knowledge ever published within the alternative research community. We urge viewers to begin the process of reading so they can better understand what they think they already know from only watching videos and podcasts.
Video and Web References
David Icke
https://www.bitchute.com/video/B4QsWz...
Mark Passio
https://www.whatonearthishappening.com/
Micheal Tsarion
http://www.michaeltsarion.com/
Jordan Maxwell
https://youtu.be/AxDfBpcjKgs
Cathy O'Brien
https://youtu.be/ecS_Xi5aV8s
Bill Cooper
https://youtu.be/-RtdEyuZEPU
Ted Gunderson
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D6D1Z...
John Taylor Gatto
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ho7PP...
Phil Schnieder
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H9eo9...
Book References
The Franklin Cover Up
https://www.amazon.com/Franklin-Cover...
Fritz Springmeyer
https://www.amazon.com/Bloodlines-Ill...
Cathy O'Brien
https://www.amazon.com/Trance-Formati...
Wilhelm Reich
https://www.amazon.com/Bioelectrical-...
Micheal Cremo
https://www.amazon.com/Forbidden-Arch...
The Montauk Project
https://www.amazon.com/Montauk-Projec...
Bill Cooper
https://www.amazon.com/Behold-Horse-M...
Micheal Tsarion
https://www.amazon.com/Atlantis-Alien...
Video and Web References
David Icke
https://www.bitchute.com/video/B4QsWz...
Mark Passio
https://www.whatonearthishappening.com/
Micheal Tsarion
http://www.michaeltsarion.com/
Jordan Maxwell
https://youtu.be/AxDfBpcjKgs
Cathy O'Brien
https://youtu.be/ecS_Xi5aV8s
Bill Cooper
https://youtu.be/-RtdEyuZEPU
Ted Gunderson
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D6D1Z...
John Taylor Gatto
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ho7PP...
Phil Schnieder
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H9eo9...
Book References
The Franklin Cover Up
https://www.amazon.com/Franklin-Cover...
Fritz Springmeyer
https://www.amazon.com/Bloodlines-Ill...
Cathy O'Brien
https://www.amazon.com/Trance-Formati...
Wilhelm Reich
https://www.amazon.com/Bioelectrical-...
Micheal Cremo
https://www.amazon.com/Forbidden-Arch...
The Montauk Project
https://www.amazon.com/Montauk-Projec...
Bill Cooper
https://www.amazon.com/Behold-Horse-M...
Micheal Tsarion
https://www.amazon.com/Atlantis-Alien...
Keywords
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