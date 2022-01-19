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Tyler Lebaron Discusses Molecular Hydrogen -- Is It the Best Antioxidant You Can Take?
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27 views • January 19, 2022
Video Source --> https://www.bitchute.com/video/1Y2hq6V3EX6J/
Interview Transcript: https://mercola.fileburst.com/PDF/ExpertInterviewTranscripts/Interview-TylerLeBaron-MolecularHydrogen.pdf
PDF with References: https://media.mercola.com/ImageServer/Public/2022/January/PDF/tyler-lebaron-molecular-hydrogen-pdf.pdf
Websites: http://www.molecularhydrogeninstitute.com www.mercola.com
STORY AT-A-GLANCE
Molecular hydrogen (H2 gas) is a potent selective antioxidant, which means it will not eliminate free radicals to the point of causing an imbalance
The H2 molecule is the smallest in the universe, which allows it to diffuse through all cell membranes, including the blood-brain barrier and subcellular compartments, into the mitochondria. It also has no charge or polarity. All of this gives it superior bioavailability
H2 readily reacts with the toxic hydroxyl radical — the most reactive and oxidative radical in the body — turning it into harmless water
H2 may be very helpful in cases of heart attack or stroke, protecting against the oxidative damage from hydroxyl radicals that occur during reperfusion
Hydrogen also helps moderate autophagy, mTOR and IgF1, raising them if needed or lowering them when excessive
H2 Is a Selective Antioxidant
When it comes to oxidative stress, all you really want is a return to homeostasis. You don't want to neutralize all free radicals. Many antioxidants have a high number of electrons that can easily and indiscriminately scavenge, react with and neutralize a wide range of radicals or oxidants. Molecular hydrogen, on the other hand, is selective, and thus only eliminates the excess, so that homeostasis is restored.
"Sometimes antioxidants can even exacerbate oxidative stress because they can increase Fenton reaction cycles and redox cycling, and end up being potent pro-oxidants. So, it is very complicated, and we have to be very cautious," LeBaron says, adding:
"One of the reasons we know H2 [is] safe is because it simply does not have the reductive power or potential to neutralize or react with some of these critical important signaling oxidants, such as hydrogen peroxide, superoxide radicals and nitric oxide. It just does not have the ability to react with these, even in vitro. If you just put the two together, they don't react."
On the other hand, H2 readily reacts with the toxic hydroxyl radical — the most reactive and oxidative radical in the body — turning it into harmless water. Studies suggest H2 may be very helpful in cases of heart attack or stroke, for example, protecting against the oxidative damage from hydroxyl radicals that occur during reperfusion.1 In my view, molecular hydrogen should be implemented ASAP in all cases of heart attack and stroke for this reason.
There's no risk, it's very inexpensive and the upside potential is enormous. LeBaron cites animal research published in the Journal of the American Heart Association2 showing H2 administration increased the post-cardiac arrest syndrome survival rate from 43% in the control group to 92% in the H2 group. When combined with therapeutic hypothermia, which inhibits the creation of free radicals, the survival rate shot up to 100%. It simply doesn't get any better than that.
H2 Is a Signal Modulator
Aside from being a selective antioxidant, H2 acts as a gaseous-signal modulator, and thus is able to influence gene expression and protein phosphorylations cascades involved in signal transduction, all of which help explain its therapeutic effects. One of the primary pathways that H2 activates is the Nrf2 pathway. LeBaron explains:
"The Nrf2 is this protein that's bound to another protein, Keap1, and when there's an assault of oxidative stress, those two separate. Then the Nrf2 is able to diffuse into the nucleus of the DNA. It binds to the electrophile response or ARE, the antioxidant response element, portion of the DNA.
Importantly, though, contrary to other Nrf2 activators, H2 only activates Nfr2 if it's actually needed. In this way, the risk of it suppressing beneficial free radicals like nitric oxide is minimized. Indeed, H2 appears to be one of the safest therapeutic options available. It's downside potential is almost nonexistent.
How to Administer H2
The easiest way to get hydrogen gas into your system is to dissolve a molecular hydrogen tablet in water and drink it. In the interview, LeBaron warns us why we need to be skeptical and cautious about electrolysis machines, as they often don't produce anywhere near the concentrations required. In clinical studies this is often 1.6 mg/L and above, which at first doesn't sound like very much, but it is significant as LeBaron further explains.
* Read PDF or Transcript for more info and best way to ingest hydrogen.
Interview Transcript: https://mercola.fileburst.com/PDF/ExpertInterviewTranscripts/Interview-TylerLeBaron-MolecularHydrogen.pdf
PDF with References: https://media.mercola.com/ImageServer/Public/2022/January/PDF/tyler-lebaron-molecular-hydrogen-pdf.pdf
Websites: http://www.molecularhydrogeninstitute.com www.mercola.com
STORY AT-A-GLANCE
Molecular hydrogen (H2 gas) is a potent selective antioxidant, which means it will not eliminate free radicals to the point of causing an imbalance
The H2 molecule is the smallest in the universe, which allows it to diffuse through all cell membranes, including the blood-brain barrier and subcellular compartments, into the mitochondria. It also has no charge or polarity. All of this gives it superior bioavailability
H2 readily reacts with the toxic hydroxyl radical — the most reactive and oxidative radical in the body — turning it into harmless water
H2 may be very helpful in cases of heart attack or stroke, protecting against the oxidative damage from hydroxyl radicals that occur during reperfusion
Hydrogen also helps moderate autophagy, mTOR and IgF1, raising them if needed or lowering them when excessive
H2 Is a Selective Antioxidant
When it comes to oxidative stress, all you really want is a return to homeostasis. You don't want to neutralize all free radicals. Many antioxidants have a high number of electrons that can easily and indiscriminately scavenge, react with and neutralize a wide range of radicals or oxidants. Molecular hydrogen, on the other hand, is selective, and thus only eliminates the excess, so that homeostasis is restored.
"Sometimes antioxidants can even exacerbate oxidative stress because they can increase Fenton reaction cycles and redox cycling, and end up being potent pro-oxidants. So, it is very complicated, and we have to be very cautious," LeBaron says, adding:
"One of the reasons we know H2 [is] safe is because it simply does not have the reductive power or potential to neutralize or react with some of these critical important signaling oxidants, such as hydrogen peroxide, superoxide radicals and nitric oxide. It just does not have the ability to react with these, even in vitro. If you just put the two together, they don't react."
On the other hand, H2 readily reacts with the toxic hydroxyl radical — the most reactive and oxidative radical in the body — turning it into harmless water. Studies suggest H2 may be very helpful in cases of heart attack or stroke, for example, protecting against the oxidative damage from hydroxyl radicals that occur during reperfusion.1 In my view, molecular hydrogen should be implemented ASAP in all cases of heart attack and stroke for this reason.
There's no risk, it's very inexpensive and the upside potential is enormous. LeBaron cites animal research published in the Journal of the American Heart Association2 showing H2 administration increased the post-cardiac arrest syndrome survival rate from 43% in the control group to 92% in the H2 group. When combined with therapeutic hypothermia, which inhibits the creation of free radicals, the survival rate shot up to 100%. It simply doesn't get any better than that.
H2 Is a Signal Modulator
Aside from being a selective antioxidant, H2 acts as a gaseous-signal modulator, and thus is able to influence gene expression and protein phosphorylations cascades involved in signal transduction, all of which help explain its therapeutic effects. One of the primary pathways that H2 activates is the Nrf2 pathway. LeBaron explains:
"The Nrf2 is this protein that's bound to another protein, Keap1, and when there's an assault of oxidative stress, those two separate. Then the Nrf2 is able to diffuse into the nucleus of the DNA. It binds to the electrophile response or ARE, the antioxidant response element, portion of the DNA.
Importantly, though, contrary to other Nrf2 activators, H2 only activates Nfr2 if it's actually needed. In this way, the risk of it suppressing beneficial free radicals like nitric oxide is minimized. Indeed, H2 appears to be one of the safest therapeutic options available. It's downside potential is almost nonexistent.
How to Administer H2
The easiest way to get hydrogen gas into your system is to dissolve a molecular hydrogen tablet in water and drink it. In the interview, LeBaron warns us why we need to be skeptical and cautious about electrolysis machines, as they often don't produce anywhere near the concentrations required. In clinical studies this is often 1.6 mg/L and above, which at first doesn't sound like very much, but it is significant as LeBaron further explains.
* Read PDF or Transcript for more info and best way to ingest hydrogen.
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