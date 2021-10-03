VfB's Big Score 🎰

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Lobby for State election audits
◾ Parents take over school boards
◾ Pastors putting their foot down
◾ People forcing out (recall) corrupt Governors
◾ Stop adhering to mask mandates
◾ Boycott corrupt (woke) corporations
◾ Support small local businesses
◾ Expose the fascism of Wall Street
◾ Expose Big Pharma (money-making and depopulation)
◾ Awaken (Red Pill) your neighbors
◾ Expose and bypass the MSM
◾ Expose traitors in government and politics
◾ Expose child trafficking and Satanism
◾ Support law enforcement
◾ Fill vacancies in local government/politics
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0xBFIUnWMPI - what I was listening to when I hit this
"For us, the storm has passed... the war is over. But let us never forget those who journeyed into the howling dark and did not return. For their decision required courage beyond measure; sacrifice, and unshakable conviction that their fight... our fight, was elsewhere. As we start to rebuild, this hillside will remain barren, a memorial to heroes fallen. They ennobled all of us, and they shall not be forgotten."
"Let no one here question our place in human history. That we are here right now is not a coincidence or accident. It is our fate... and this war, our birthright, our legacy. Our generation was born to fight the Covenant and you, my fellow soldiers, were born for this very day. Today the enemy will hear the roar of humanity, and they will fear us!"
Colonel Akono Menteith's address to the 12,000 men and women of the 53rd Armored Division in May of 2545
https://rense.com/general96/horrific-clots.php
https://media.gab.com/system/media_attachments/files/086/547/538/original/6e9768aaa16b35d4.jpeg
https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/ethylene-oxide
https://www.goyimtv.tv/v/3516385161/THOSE-WHO-TOOK-THE-mRNA-VAX-DEEMED-NON-HUMAN-BY-SUPREME-COURT---%F0%9F%98%B3--Biblical
https://off-guardian.org/2021/09/22/30-facts-you-need-to-know-your-covid-cribsheet/
https://tinyurl.com/rcjjt69s
https://guides.loc.gov/federalist-papers/text-21-30#s-lg-box-wrapper-25493341
https://shipwreckedcrew.substack.com/p/the-sussmann-indictment-reads-like?justPublished=true
https://millercenter.org/the-presidency/educational-resources/disputed-election-1876
Have You Ever Actually READ the CDC Website About the Vaccines? They are BOLD FACE LYING
And I have the receipts to prove it! https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/vaccine-benefits.html "COVID 19-vaccines are effective. They can keep you from getting and spreading the virus that causes COVID-19."
BUT here is the CDC director Rochelle Walensky stating ON CAMERA last August that the vaccine DOES NOT stop transmission: https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhinoQ:c/CDC-Director-Admits-to-CNN-That-COVID-Vaccines-Don't-Prevent-Transmission-of-the-Virus
And just above that on the same page they LIE and say: "COVID-19 vaccines are not experimental. They went through all the required stages of clinical trials. Extensive testing and monitoring have shown that these vaccines are safe and effective."
We have all of the consent forms stating CLEARLY these vaccines are still in the clinical trials! That means still experimental, not properly tested! Directly from the consent form: https://www.medinahospital.net/media/1939/covid_vaccine_consent.pdf .. 3rd from the bottom paragraph: "I understand that these may not be all the side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine as the vaccine is still being studied in clinical trials. I also understand that it is not possible to predict all possible side effects or complications which could be associated with the vaccine. I understand that the long-term side effects or complications of this vaccine are not known at this time."
Lobby for State election audits
◾ Parents take over school boards
◾ Pastors putting their foot down
◾ People forcing out (recall) corrupt Governors
◾ Stop adhering to mask mandates
◾ Boycott corrupt (woke) corporations
◾ Support small local businesses
◾ Expose the fascism of Wall Street
◾ Expose Big Pharma (money-making and depopulation)
◾ Awaken (Red Pill) your neighbors
◾ Expose and bypass the MSM
◾ Expose traitors in government and politics
◾ Expose child trafficking and Satanism
◾ Support law enforcement
◾ Fill vacancies in local government/politics
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0xBFIUnWMPI - what I was listening to when I hit this
"For us, the storm has passed... the war is over. But let us never forget those who journeyed into the howling dark and did not return. For their decision required courage beyond measure; sacrifice, and unshakable conviction that their fight... our fight, was elsewhere. As we start to rebuild, this hillside will remain barren, a memorial to heroes fallen. They ennobled all of us, and they shall not be forgotten."
"Let no one here question our place in human history. That we are here right now is not a coincidence or accident. It is our fate... and this war, our birthright, our legacy. Our generation was born to fight the Covenant and you, my fellow soldiers, were born for this very day. Today the enemy will hear the roar of humanity, and they will fear us!"
Colonel Akono Menteith's address to the 12,000 men and women of the 53rd Armored Division in May of 2545
https://rense.com/general96/horrific-clots.php
https://media.gab.com/system/media_attachments/files/086/547/538/original/6e9768aaa16b35d4.jpeg
https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/ethylene-oxide
https://www.goyimtv.tv/v/3516385161/THOSE-WHO-TOOK-THE-mRNA-VAX-DEEMED-NON-HUMAN-BY-SUPREME-COURT---%F0%9F%98%B3--Biblical
https://off-guardian.org/2021/09/22/30-facts-you-need-to-know-your-covid-cribsheet/
https://tinyurl.com/rcjjt69s
https://guides.loc.gov/federalist-papers/text-21-30#s-lg-box-wrapper-25493341
https://shipwreckedcrew.substack.com/p/the-sussmann-indictment-reads-like?justPublished=true
https://millercenter.org/the-presidency/educational-resources/disputed-election-1876
Have You Ever Actually READ the CDC Website About the Vaccines? They are BOLD FACE LYING
And I have the receipts to prove it! https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/vaccine-benefits.html "COVID 19-vaccines are effective. They can keep you from getting and spreading the virus that causes COVID-19."
BUT here is the CDC director Rochelle Walensky stating ON CAMERA last August that the vaccine DOES NOT stop transmission: https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhinoQ:c/CDC-Director-Admits-to-CNN-That-COVID-Vaccines-Don't-Prevent-Transmission-of-the-Virus
And just above that on the same page they LIE and say: "COVID-19 vaccines are not experimental. They went through all the required stages of clinical trials. Extensive testing and monitoring have shown that these vaccines are safe and effective."
We have all of the consent forms stating CLEARLY these vaccines are still in the clinical trials! That means still experimental, not properly tested! Directly from the consent form: https://www.medinahospital.net/media/1939/covid_vaccine_consent.pdf .. 3rd from the bottom paragraph: "I understand that these may not be all the side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine as the vaccine is still being studied in clinical trials. I also understand that it is not possible to predict all possible side effects or complications which could be associated with the vaccine. I understand that the long-term side effects or complications of this vaccine are not known at this time."
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