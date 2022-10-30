Climatology has become a JOKE, Nobel Prize winner, Kary Mullis, PhD said in 2010

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The full 14-minute video is posted here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y1FnWFlDvxE
Kary Mullis, PhD said there is NOT a shred of evidence that human beings have any effect on the earth’s climate.
Carbon dioxide (CO2) has a TINY effect on the Earth’s climate.
Human beings are a SMALL part of what happens on the earth.
Real climatologist have been replace by computer people who create computer models.
Climatology has become a JOKE.
Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News