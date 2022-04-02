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Rep. Jordan on Hunter Biden laptop: There was a conspiracy to keep information from American people
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40 views • April 02, 2022
Congressman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) said House Judiciary Committee Republicans have launched a probe into claims Facebook and Twitter suppressed information about the contents of Hunter Biden's laptop. One America's John Hines has more from Capitol Hill.
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