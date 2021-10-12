© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
COVID-19 Vaccines EXPOSED: CAUGHT ON HIDDEN CAMERA 📹
Follow
0
Share
Report
2 views • October 12, 2021
A Project Veritas BOMBSHELL on part 1 to 5 of the COVID-19 Vaccines EXPOSED series. Ever wondered what the HHS, FDA, Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer actually think about the COVID-19 vaccines? Watch this custom one hour long documentary exposing these companies and the people behind them. Thanks to Project Veritas for some ACTUAL journalism which is rare these days.
Mirrors:
PART 1: Federal Govt HHS Whistleblower Goes Public With Secret Recordings "Vaccine is Full of Sh*t"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=obdI7tgKLtA
PART 2: FDA Official 'Blow Dart African Americans' & Wants 'Nazi Germany Registry' for Unvaccinated
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4oWWcqGk1m4
PART 3: Johnson & Johnson: 'Kids Shouldn’t Get A F*cking [COVID] Vaccine;' There are "Unknown Repercussions"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hNIj83XNNeE
PART 4: Pfizer Scientists: ‘Your [COVID] Antibodies Are Better Than The [Pfizer] Vaccination.'
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=On5RYFbcxWY
PART 5: Pfizer Whistleblower Leaks Execs Emails: ‘We Want to Avoid Having Info on Fetal Cells Out There'
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FUXGB5FzhPc
https://www.projectveritas.com/
https://www.youtube.com/c/veritasvisuals/videos
Mirrors:
PART 1: Federal Govt HHS Whistleblower Goes Public With Secret Recordings "Vaccine is Full of Sh*t"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=obdI7tgKLtA
PART 2: FDA Official 'Blow Dart African Americans' & Wants 'Nazi Germany Registry' for Unvaccinated
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4oWWcqGk1m4
PART 3: Johnson & Johnson: 'Kids Shouldn’t Get A F*cking [COVID] Vaccine;' There are "Unknown Repercussions"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hNIj83XNNeE
PART 4: Pfizer Scientists: ‘Your [COVID] Antibodies Are Better Than The [Pfizer] Vaccination.'
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=On5RYFbcxWY
PART 5: Pfizer Whistleblower Leaks Execs Emails: ‘We Want to Avoid Having Info on Fetal Cells Out There'
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FUXGB5FzhPc
https://www.projectveritas.com/
https://www.youtube.com/c/veritasvisuals/videos
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.