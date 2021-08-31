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PFIZER VAX APPROVED BEHIND CLOSED DOORS
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3242 views • August 31, 2021
PFIZER VAX APPROVED BEHIND CLOSED DOORS
Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, named Comirnaty, was granted full approval by the FDA this week. Watch to find out how this approval is different from past vaccines.
#Vaccine #Covid #Pfizer #FDA #VaccineHesitancy #Comirnaty #EUA #TheHighwire #DelBigtree #HW230
POSTED: August 31, 2021
Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, named Comirnaty, was granted full approval by the FDA this week. Watch to find out how this approval is different from past vaccines.
#Vaccine #Covid #Pfizer #FDA #VaccineHesitancy #Comirnaty #EUA #TheHighwire #DelBigtree #HW230
POSTED: August 31, 2021
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