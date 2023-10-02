Create New Account
Midazolam Controversy | The Drug Used For End Of Life Care Comes Under Fire
Vigilent Citizen
MIRRORED from GBNews

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o3nsZiiT4YU&ab_channel=GBNews

Sep 16, 2023 

Andrew Bridgen MP , and a lady who believes her father was killed by the drug, discuss the use of Midazolam in the healthcare system, with the contribution of GP, Dr Malcolm Kendrick.

nhsend of lifemidazolam controversy

