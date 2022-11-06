Police help protesting Freedom Truckers

Testimony from Tom Marazzo at the Emergencies Act inquiry. Lawyer Keith Wilson explains how Antifa was sabotaging the Freedom Truckers message.
LINK for more Info. below.
Conservatives slam Trudeau for using Emergencies Act.
https://www.brighteon.com/17ffcc19-8ace-4149-9427-e1abbfa6bd64
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.