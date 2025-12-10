🚨Warning: Massive Earthquakes Threaten Japan Along With US and Russia

The Ring of Fire is showing major tension and instability right now. On Dec. 6, Alaska witnessed a 7.0 now referred to as the 2025 Hubbard Glacier Earthquake 🇺🇸 On Dec. 7, a 5.8 hit Yakutat, Alaska with numerous aftershocks, including a 5.1. 🇺🇸 A 5.6 magnitude quake hit Severo-Kuril’sk, Russia 🇷🇺 On Dec. 8, a 7.6 struck Japan. 🇯🇵 Watch out for increased activity, especially along the Cascadia Subduction Zone, which is overdue for a 8.0+ magnitude quake.





🎬 Watch My New Video on 🇺🇸's Solar Eclipses & Biblical Astronomy:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qvt7cRALpSw





📓 BIBLE PROPHECY SECRETS II:

https://www.bibleprophecysecrets2.com/





📕 BIBLE PROPHECY SECRETS I:

https://www.bibleprophecyunlocked.com/





LINKS / SOCIAL:

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@overcomebabylon

Twitter: https://x.com/overcomebabylon

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/overcome.babylon/

Telegram: https://bit.ly/obtelegram

🎧 Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3FtkYB6

☕ Support the channel with a cup of coffee: https://bit.ly/kfe03l85