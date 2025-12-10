🚨Warning: Massive Earthquakes Threaten Japan Along With US and Russia

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Ring of Fire is showing major tension and instability right now. On Dec. 6, Alaska witnessed a 7.0 now referred to as the 2025 Hubbard Glacier Earthquake 🇺🇸 On Dec. 7, a 5.8 hit Yakutat, Alaska with numerous aftershocks, including a 5.1. 🇺🇸 A 5.6 magnitude quake hit Severo-Kuril’sk, Russia 🇷🇺 On Dec. 8, a 7.6 struck Japan. 🇯🇵 Watch out for increased activity, especially along the Cascadia Subduction Zone, which is overdue for a 8.0+ magnitude quake.
