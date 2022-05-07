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𝐓𝐑𝐔𝐌𝐏𝐄𝐃: The Donald Trump Deception
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40 views • May 07, 2022
In this incredible documentary, William Tyndale details how Donald Trump is chameleon-skinned pathological liar who says whatever he needs to say to advance his influence and stay out of bankruptcy.
We will not be fooled again..
-READ AND WATCH MORE-
https://oppressed.news/2022/05/news/trumped-the-donald-trump-deception/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@OppressedNews:e
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oppressed-news/
UGETube: https://ugetube.com/@oppressednews
Telegram: https://t.me/oppressednews
We will not be fooled again..
-READ AND WATCH MORE-
https://oppressed.news/2022/05/news/trumped-the-donald-trump-deception/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@OppressedNews:e
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oppressed-news/
UGETube: https://ugetube.com/@oppressednews
Telegram: https://t.me/oppressednews
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