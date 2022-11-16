With Minerals You Are More Likely To Live Longer Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 11/15/22

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With Minerals You Are More Likely To Live Longer Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 11/15/22https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/
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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xt8N1cBOLKE
https://youtu.be/1bwCMwUtgL0
Air Date: Tuesday, November 15, 2022
Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show discussing long living cultures. Citing the lifespans of several cultures around the world. Contending that minerals are like veins of gold and silver. Asserting some cultures have more minerals in their soil than others. Those with more minerals are more likely to live longer.
Pearls of Wisdom
Dr. Wallach continues his monologue.
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