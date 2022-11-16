With Minerals You Are More Likely To Live Longer Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 11/15/22

With Minerals You Are More Likely To Live Longer Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 11/15/22https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/
Air Date: Tuesday, November 15, 2022
Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show discussing long living cultures. Citing the lifespans of several cultures around the world. Contending that minerals are like veins of gold and silver. Asserting some cultures have more minerals in their soil than others. Those with more minerals are more likely to live longer.
Pearls of Wisdom
Dr. Wallach continues his monologue.
Callers
Cassie asks Doc if apple cider vinegar can cause fungus.
Jane has two questions the first concerning her cat that is drinking an excessive amount of water. Second she has questions regarding a friend that has chronic high blood pressure.
Harry has been diagnosed with cataracts and glaucoma.
Jerry has questions concerning his chronic joint pain.
