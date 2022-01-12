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Jacob Rothschild and Family are Monsters. This Catholic Priest calls him out. Also featured in a snippet is the Jerk Off King, Jeffrey Toobin, still on CNN. What a joke Whack that Willie Jeffrey!
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93 views • January 12, 2022
Powerful interview from this Catholic Priest on how the Cabal is trying to kill us all. Scum Bags ! And I flipped the camera to find Jeffrey Toobin, the CNN Jerk Off King ( do you remember when he was jerking off on that live zoom call ? ) on a little snippet. Hard to believe he is back on CNN . Such a Perv. I guess he fits right in over there at CNN . With all the other Pedos.
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