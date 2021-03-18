Tucker Vs. Pentagon: Is The Military A Social Justice Factory?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Fox News Host Tucker Carlson ignited a firestorm last week when he questioned the use of pregnant women as fighter pilots. Though his comments focused on readiness, he was immediately slammed - and even threatened - by official Pentagon social media accounts for "denigrating" women in the military. Are "woke" senior military officers more interested in waging war against non-"woke" Americans, or preparing to defend this country?