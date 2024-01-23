Create New Account
Evidence that the Mark of the Beast is a Jab in the Arm
958 views
Published Yesterday

Do not bow down to another "vaccine" mandate.  Do not worship the beast or you will be owned by it.  Recognize what God has warned us about almost two thousand years ago.  There is a new economic system coming, and "vaccinated" homo borg genesis (those who have taken gene-editing "vaccines", according to the DOD) will be the backbone of it.  They are already emitting MAC addresses.

Keywords
digital idpandemic treatyvvaccine passport

