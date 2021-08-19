Homeowner Opens Fire After 4 Robbers Kick in The Door

For everyone who thinks people don't need more than 10 rounds in their gun to defend themselves and/or thinks no one needs an ar-15:



If you knew that four guys with guns were getting ready to break into your house, which gun would you rather have at your disposal to defend yourself, a handgun or an AR-15?



I'm pretty sure the vast majority of you, if not all of you, would pick the ar-15.



In this next video, you have a homeowner in Pheonix, Arizona, who had to deal with that exact situation.



He was at home and saw on the security camera four guys with guns getting ready to break into his house.



So the next time you decide to tell someone what they don't need to protect themselves, I want you to come back to this video and ask yourself, if I knew four guys with guns were getting ready to kick in my door, which gun would I want at my disposal to protect myself and my family.