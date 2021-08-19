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Homeowner Opens Fire After 4 Robbers Kick in The Door
Truth or Consequences
Truth or Consequences
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240 views • August 19, 2021
For everyone who thinks people don't need more than 10 rounds in their gun to defend themselves and/or thinks no one needs an ar-15:

If you knew that four guys with guns were getting ready to break into your house, which gun would you rather have at your disposal to defend yourself, a handgun or an AR-15?

I'm pretty sure the vast majority of you, if not all of you, would pick the ar-15.

In this next video, you have a homeowner in Pheonix, Arizona, who had to deal with that exact situation.

He was at home and saw on the security camera four guys with guns getting ready to break into his house.

So the next time you decide to tell someone what they don't need to protect themselves, I want you to come back to this video and ask yourself, if I knew four guys with guns were getting ready to kick in my door, which gun would I want at my disposal to protect myself and my family.
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gun control2aar15
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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