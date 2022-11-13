https://gnews.org/articles/519792
Summary：11/10/2022 Yesterday's Misinformation is Today's “New”Science. Dr. Peter McCullough:it's through the roof. Myocarditis at this point in time is due to the COVID 19 vaccines until proven otherwise.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.