2023.02.02 The Americans now clearly see through the CCP's deception, they realized that Xi is the best gift for the US to eliminate the CCP. They know Miles Guo is right that the CCP does not represent the Chinese people. The US's only enemy is Xi.

现在美方完全看清了共产党欺骗的路子，认为习近平是送给美国最好的灭共礼物。他们已深刻体会到郭先生说的是对的：共产党不能代表中国人民，美国的敌人只有一个，就是习近平。中共几乎是孤家寡人，而且黔驴技穷。